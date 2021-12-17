Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and approximately $720.04 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $18.97 or 0.00040161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00199951 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,553 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

