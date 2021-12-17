ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,436. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 3.24.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.