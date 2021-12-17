ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 214,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,058. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.