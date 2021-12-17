Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 107,830 shares of company stock valued at $321,229. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTHR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

