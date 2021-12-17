Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

GTLS stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

