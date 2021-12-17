Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. Chevron posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $10.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

