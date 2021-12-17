Chi Gastoken (CHI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,499.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $189,798.75 and $58,499.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3,195.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

