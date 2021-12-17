Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $191.84. 12,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.