Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 71.6% in November

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVII remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 173,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,198. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

