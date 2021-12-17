CIBC Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Sector Underperform

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 61.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

