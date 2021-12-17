Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as high as $60.48 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 139304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 592,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 145,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

