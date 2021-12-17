Citigroup Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Neutral

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.