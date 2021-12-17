Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 7,545,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,286. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

