Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

