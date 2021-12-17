Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 4,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,470. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

