Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLNN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Clene has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth $220,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

