Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.33. 277,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,113,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.