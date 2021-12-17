CM Life Sciences III Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 9,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,928% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 563,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,659. CM Life Sciences III has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLT. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at about $15,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $1,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $7,217,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $7,224,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

