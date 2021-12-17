Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.07

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and traded as low as $26.55. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 51,383 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

