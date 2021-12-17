Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 26,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 576,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cohu by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cohu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cohu by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

