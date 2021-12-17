Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

