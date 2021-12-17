Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
