Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $920.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,027.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.