Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.