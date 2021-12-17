Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.74.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

