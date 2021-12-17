Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $144.72 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $144,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,299. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81.

