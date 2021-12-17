Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.78% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $122,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,400. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

