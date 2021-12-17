Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 41,139 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $89,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $578,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 631,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,982,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,282,000 after buying an additional 91,468 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,396. The stock has a market cap of $253.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

