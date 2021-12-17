Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $233,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.25. 53,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,046. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

