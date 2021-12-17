Community Bank N.A. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.