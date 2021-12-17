Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $776.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

