Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $185,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.67. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

