Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Position in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NanoViricides were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.65. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.