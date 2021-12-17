Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $269,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

