Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Brunswick by 16.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

