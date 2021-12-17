Comparing DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares DigiPath and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DigiPath
|-60.36%
|N/A
|-94.11%
|GreenBox POS
|-106.65%
|-52.52%
|-42.26%
Volatility and Risk
DigiPath has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigiPath and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DigiPath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GreenBox POS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares DigiPath and GreenBox POS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DigiPath
|$2.57 million
|1.00
|-$2.31 million
|N/A
|N/A
|GreenBox POS
|$8.52 million
|25.39
|-$5.01 million
|N/A
|N/A
DigiPath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenBox POS.
Summary
GreenBox POS beats DigiPath on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About DigiPath
DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
