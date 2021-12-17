Comparing Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nexters has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexters and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 4 1 1 2.29

Infosys has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Nexters.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexters and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 7.54 $2.61 billion $0.67 35.99

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67%

Summary

Infosys beats Nexters on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

