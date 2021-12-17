Compass Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

