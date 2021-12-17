COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 68,000 shares of company stock worth $112,320 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that COMSovereign will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.