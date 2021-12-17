CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $20.49 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $439,004.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

