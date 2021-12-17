Contrasting Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94%

0.3% of Skylight Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 10.78 $7.58 million N/A N/A Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 5.63 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -5.68

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Skylight Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airsculpt Technologies and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Skylight Health Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Airsculpt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.64%. Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 404.69%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

