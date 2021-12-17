Contrasting American Business Bank (AMBZ) and Its Rivals

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS: AMBZ) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare American Business Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank’s rivals have a beta of 23.13, meaning that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million $28.77 million 8.84 American Business Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.79 billion 10.73

American Business Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A American Business Bank Competitors 20.90% 10.79% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Business Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank Competitors 1076 3159 2636 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 72.11%. Given American Business Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Business Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

American Business Bank rivals beat American Business Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

