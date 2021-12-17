Contrasting BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) and Its Competitors

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS: BETRF) is one of 904 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BetterLife Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BetterLife Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BetterLife Pharma Competitors 5248 19356 41647 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.52%. Given BetterLife Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BetterLife Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A -$27.20 million -0.15 BetterLife Pharma Competitors $1.70 billion $122.17 million -0.01

BetterLife Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma. BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -772.13% BetterLife Pharma Competitors -4,189.04% -129.54% -14.11%

Risk and Volatility

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma rivals beat BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

