Contrasting CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.15% -419.14% 3.18% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GoDaddy and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 7 1 2.75 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $99.08, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.94%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoDaddy and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.60 -$495.10 million $1.32 54.35 CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.55 -$23.35 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy.

Risk and Volatility

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.3, suggesting that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats GoDaddy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities. The Energy segment operates CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, and Solar Watt Solutions lines of business. This segment provides services, equipment, and software to the energy industry. The Digital Currency Mining segment operates ATL and CleanBlok, Inc. lines of business. This segment mines digital currency assets, namely Bitcoin. Other business activities include p2kLabs, Inc., ATL Data Centers LLC, and CSRE Properties, LLC. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

