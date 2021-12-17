Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTS. Cormark cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

