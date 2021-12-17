Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTS. Cormark cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

