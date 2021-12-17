Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.