Coterra Energy (CTRA) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is one of 270 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coterra Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67 Coterra Energy Competitors 2141 10714 15458 544 2.50

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.74%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.5% and pay out 565.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion $200.53 million 22.56 Coterra Energy Competitors $5.39 billion -$627.00 million -3.62

Coterra Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coterra Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Coterra Energy Competitors -30.26% -48.84% 5.56%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.