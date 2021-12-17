Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 2,178,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,117. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

