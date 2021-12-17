Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $151.80 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $146.98 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,670,876. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

