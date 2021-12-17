Craig Hallum Downgrades Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Hold

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.