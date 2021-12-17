Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

